(Bloomberg) -- Univision Communications Inc. is seeking possible bidders as part of a plan by the Spanish-language broadcaster to explore strategic options, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The process is just getting started, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The company has failed at past efforts to arrange a sale and scrapped plans for an initial public offering in March 2018.

Univision has taken steps to improve its operations in recent months, selling off digital businesses like its Gizmodo Media Group, which included the online brands Jezebel and Deadspin, among others. That could make it more appealing to potential bidders, the person said.

Univision is working with Morgan Stanley and the boutique investment bank LionTree, the person said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Wednesday on the company’s decision to consider its alternatives.

The broadcaster has struggled financially since a 2007 leveraged buyout. The company said it finished 2018 with $7.4 billion in debt. In 2017, Univision rejected an offer from cable TV billionaire John Malone that valued the company at $13.5 billion to $15 billion.

