(Bloomberg) -- Unknown gunmen stormed Afghanistan’s main military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday and battled with Taliban fighters after setting off explosives at the entrance gate in the latest eruption of violence since the U.S. withdrew from the country more than two months ago.

A second blast struck near the hospital located in an upscale area of Kabul and appeared to target civilians, Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said by phone. The hospital usually treats injured Taliban fighters and former Afghan military officers.

While there was no official figures on casualties or injuries, Al Jazeera cited Interior Ministry sources as saying 19 people were killed and 43 wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility, although Afghan state news agency Bakhtar said that eyewitnesses saw members of the Islamic State carrying out the attack. The terror group continues to be one of the biggest threats to the Taliban, having carried out at least three major attacks since the U.S. left Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban swept to power in mid-August, more than 250 Afghans and 13 U.S. soldiers were killed while more than 200 people were wounded due to the Islamic State attacks across the country.

