He was taking the trash out when he saw the red glow of flames engulfing a nearby home. A former firefighter, LeBlanc grabbed his shoes before racing across the street. He smashed a window, then rushed inside. The only person believed to be home was a teenage boy who had already escaped, luckily with just minor burns. Alarms blared “fire” loudly, again and again, blasting from homes through the area.

“I’ve been in buildings without protection before — I just wanted to make sure no one was stuck in there,” said LeBlanc, who spent more than three decades as a firefighter before retiring.

The damage to the Alonge family’s four-bedroom home built in the early 1800s was so bad they haven’t been able to return since the blaze in June. The source of the conflagration in Waltham, Massachusetts, came from a facility about 2 miles west of the home. An electric substation, which had been dealing with a rodent infestation, had a sudden, unstable surge in voltage.

At least 1 million US homes are at risk because of something most Americans don’t have much knowledge about: dangerous power quality.

When homes experience good, or stable, power quality, it means that the flow of electricity powering lights and appliances is being delivered at an even and predictable pace, ensuring electricity consumption is perfectly matched with supply every minute of the day.

It’s the sudden surges or sags of voltage that can lead to disaster.

In Waltham, there was a problem at the substation. The blaze there stands out as a rare case where a fire was identified as being connected to a sudden voltage surge. Typically, utilities, municipalities and regulators lack the technology and reporting mechanisms for finding and disclosing that connection. In some ways, the lack of knowledge and public reporting around this threat makes it appear more menacing.

Interviews with more than two dozen experts, along with exclusive data, public reports and regulatory filings, paint the picture of a country dealing with power quality that’s rapidly worsening, with potentially deadly consequences.

These issues have existed for decades, with grid operators responsible for minimizing and controlling the danger. But as the US grid comes under increasing stress, the problems are getting much worse.

“Waltham is significant and a horrific example of what bad power quality can do,” said Jon Wellinghoff, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission who’s now chief executive officer of consultant GridPolicy Inc. “The same thing could happen in Chicago or Houston or San Francisco or a myriad of other communities where poor power quality exists.”

Eversource Energy, the utility that operates the grid in Waltham, contends that the surge and an earlier one in October 2022 were unrelated and shouldn’t be considered indicative of broader power quality issues on its system.

The incidents were “caused by unrelated, isolated and separate mechanical equipment issues that have since been identified and addressed to the satisfaction of both the city and our regulators,” Eversource said in an emailed statement.

Stress on the nation’s electric grids is accelerating at an unprecedented clip. Demand is climbing just as aging infrastructure strains under the massive overhaul needed to adapt to renewable energy. This convergence is making it harder to maintain safe, reliable power quality, and some regulators and utilities aren’t tracking the problem.

It’s an issue that has a potential national price tag of hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more. Fire departments responded to an average 46,700 home fires a year involving electrical failure or malfunction in 2015-2019, according to the National Fire Protection Association. These blazes caused about $1.5 billion annually in property damage along with being responsible for 390 civilian deaths and more than 1,300 injuries. While it’s unknown how much of that can be directly connected with power quality issues, the worse the problem gets, the more those overall figures are likely to keep rising.

It can be hard to pinpoint the exact cause of fires when they are linked with electric lines and other equipment. Many utilities in the country don’t have the technology or data to determine whether the issues stem from power quality, or some other problem. Volatile weather is also a contributing factor to power quality problems, and the more resilient a grid is, the more it is able to withstand extreme conditions.

Data from Whisker Labs Inc., which developed smart-home sensor technology to monitor surges and power quality, can help show when fire risk is building.

A grid fault, or power quality issue, occurs when the voltage surges (or sags) more than accepted by industry standards. Individual homes that experience repeated swings over days or even hours are under more serious threat — even if the fault is the symptom of larger forces, rather than the cause of the problem.

Take the case of the devastating August fire in Maui. The blaze razed the historic seaside town of Lahaina and killed at least 101 people, the country’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century. Investigations are still ongoing into the cause of the fire, and the local utility, owned by Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., has repeatedly said the company isn’t to blame.

Leading up to the fire, the biggest danger to the electric system came from extreme winds that were blasting through Maui. Ultimately, it may prove to be the case that the source of ignition was a downed power line. But for hours before the devastating blaze, there were signs of voltage swings. Those faults weren’t likely the cause of the disaster, but they did signal the growing threat to the power system.

As the gusts picked up overnight in Maui, conditions on the grid started to deteriorate, said Bob Marshall, chief executive officer of Whisker Labs. The company’s network of more than six dozen sensors around Maui detected about 122 grid faults starting just before midnight and into the next morning, before the blaze began. The most-intense readings were concentrated around Lahaina, he said. Typically, the island sees less than a dozen faults a day.

Hawaiian Electric declined to comment on the fault data.

Threats from the electric system are especially dangerous in dry regions, where the environment becomes kindling to even the smallest of sparks, and strong winds, like the gale forces seen in Maui, can spread the embers.

“Anything that creates heat is susceptible to ignition,” said Paul Way, an expert with fire protection engineering firm Jensen Hughes who has served as an investigative engineer for three decades. Way was retained to investigate the cause of the Maui fire on behalf of a group of insurance companies.

In addition to weather-driven events, voltage can also swing if a squirrel eats through wiring, or falling tree branches take out poles and wires: Last year in northern New Jersey, 2,000 people lost power after a bird reportedly dropped a fish on a transformer located atop a pole.

Still, while voltage surges can stem from weather events or animal interferences, it is largely the responsibility of utilities to maintain and repair facilities, power lines and other equipment to make their systems more resilient.

The hurdle is that most utilities don’t have the sensors that would “enable them to know that stress and faults are building on the grid,” Marshall of Whisker Labs said. “How do utilities not know how their grid performs and how resilient the grid is? Obviously, there are gigantic consequences to a grid that lacks resiliency.”

Think of the power system in the US like a system of roadways. There are highways, where electricity moves fast at high voltages, to transport power produced at plants. To get off these highways, the electricity moves through places called substations, which act like an exit ramp where power can be downgraded to lower voltages. At the lower voltages, it can flow through into smaller systems, like the wires connected to the electric poles on the streets of neighborhoods. When everything is working properly, electricity flows to all the places it’s needed at an even rate and at the proper voltage.

Whisker Labs has deployed more than 500,000 plug-in sensors, called Ting devices, in homes across the country, to help detect voltage swings. The pace of new installations is expected to jump from the current rate of 50,000 units per month to 80,000 by this December, Marshall said. Insurers such as State Farm have provided Ting sensors to customers to act as detectors for electrical anomalies.

The Chicago area has been a persistent hot spot for power quality issues, measuring voltage swings 10% above or below the levels deemed safe for household usage by industry standards, Whisker Labs data show. In recent months, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia have seen disturbances jump as well. Households outfitted with sensors experienced an average fault rate in 2023 that was 18% higher than the 2022 average, according to the company.Parts of Texas are also areas of concern. The combination of “explosive” power demand growth and extreme weather in the winters and summers brought on by climate change are increasingly stressing the network serving the Texas state capital, Austin Energy Spokesman Matt Mitchell said.

Marshall estimates that about 1% of homes have dangerous power quality problems, representing fire hazards. That’s extrapolated from current Ting installations, meaning the real number could be much higher.

Power quality issues are likely to “only get worse” with larger adoption of electric vehicles and “other migration to full electrification,” said Wellinghoff of GridPolicy, who also serves as a non-paid member of an advisory board of experts for Whisker Labs.

For those who don’t have a Ting device installed, the main indicator of a power quality issue might be flickering lights — a mundane occurrence that might be masking a deeper threat.

In Waltham, on that balmy June morning, the fire at the Alonge home wasn’t the only one.

A shed next door to LeBlanc’s home caught flame and was just inches from igniting a lawnmower’s fuel can before it was contained by firefighters. Throughout the neighborhood, surge protectors blew while appliances including water heaters and air conditioners became inoperable or were damaged.

LeBlanc was up by his typical 6 am. Before the chaos began, he’d noticed a few brownouts lasting 5 to 10 minutes.

“I’m usually up by 5:30 or 6 because my granddaughter, my three-year-old granddaughter, lives here — so I’m up,” he said. “It happened several times through the morning.”

He didn’t think much of it. That kind of flickering isn’t too uncommon, after all.

It was, however, a warning.

Breakers, used to control power quality disruptions, had failed at the nearby substation. The facility experienced a voltage surge, according to utility Eversource.

Eversource said that the surge and an earlier one in October 2022 were unrelated.

“It is irresponsible to extrapolate two isolated instances of temporary overvoltage in Waltham as indicative of broader power quality issues on our system,” the utility said. “There were no reported power quality issues in the area prior to or following these incidents, which were caused by unrelated, isolated and separate mechanical equipment issues that have since been identified and addressed to the satisfaction of both the city and our regulators. The safety of the electric system is always our priority and we have highly skilled engineers and lineworkers who monitor the system around-the-clock and are always ready to address any system issues that arise.”

The power disruption was the result of issues originally stemming from a rodent infestation inside an electrical conduit, James Van Nostrand, chair of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, said in a letter to city officials.

“The isolated mechanical issues — one of which was caused by rodents — that took place in Waltham are not examples of what would be commonly referred to as ‘power quality’ issues, and there are not any widespread power quality issues within our electric service territory,” Eversource said.

Ultimately, the surge caused fire damage so bad that the Alonge home was ravaged. Its iconic New England white side paneling had melted off the sides of the structure.

After the June fire, the local regulator said it was satisfied by Eversource’s move to redesign parts of the substation and install new breakers, forgoing the need for a formal investigation.

Of course, flickering lights and other grid disturbances are challenges that have been around for decades. Utilities have had protections in place, such as breakers, to isolate problems.

What’s happening now is different.

Rising electricity use, the digitization of the economy and the complete overhaul of grids taking place across the country amid the energy transition are stressing the electric system to an extreme, making it harder to control power quality and ensure its reliability. Volatile weather also adds to the pressure. And because of a lack of large-scale energy storage, the supply being pumped out of power plants has to be kept in balance with households and businesses every minute of the day.

“It’s becoming more challenging for utilities to understand what their loads are, and how to manage them,” said Rob Hovsapian, a research advisor at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory who is working with the US Energy Department and Atomic Computing to use quantum computers to improve grid management.

Traditionally, utilities and regulators have looked at power quality narrowly through power-outage metrics. But a more expansive view that includes the overall impact on households from surges reveals the threats.

There have been warnings from federal agencies and power industry groups that these issues need to be addressed. But figuring out how much to invest in an area’s grid is also a delicate balance between strengthening infrastructure and keeping those investments affordable. Costs for grid upgrades are typically passed on to consumers through monthly rate increases, and many households are already struggling with higher bills after a jump in energy inflation in recent years.

Beyond the threat of fires, power quality problems can also cause blackouts and brownouts.

Power outages lasting even a few hours create an “existential threat” to businesses, said Philip Krim, the co-founder and former CEO of Casper Sleep Inc. He cited the example of restaurants that lose customers and have food that spoils and manufacturers that can potentially lose millions if production lines have to shutter. In the coming months, Krim is launching a new insurance company providing coverage to small businesses specifically to cover losses from power outages through a recently formed incubator called Montauk Ventures.

Operators and utilities need to plan ahead to create a more resilient grid, said Allison Clements, a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She cited new technologies that help to resolve some of the issues and the need for increasing transmission capacity.

Solar and storage have also started to play “a huge role” in keeping grids stable, Clements said, adding: “Are they the magical solution? No, but they’re a critical component of getting through these new challenging weather events.”

The technology exists to track grid faults that pose a danger, but it’s “not properly used to take into account this extra data set, which costs extra money or requires investment,” said Saifur Rahman, a professor at Virginia Tech who served as the president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in 2023. “Until that regulation exists, the power company will not pay any attention to this.”

For years, Kali Patrick, who moved to Waltham in 1999, would’ve said that electricity was reliable in her town. “We always had great service,” even when other areas nearby lost power, she said.

She saw the lights flicker at her home about a mile and a half way from the fire during the June power-quality problem. She and her husband, who both work from home, had just spent about a couple thousand dollars days before the October 2022 surge to upgrade the electric panel on their 1920 Dutch Colonial home. A week later, they spent another $700 to replace the surge protector and all of the breakers in the house at the advice of their electrician. Still, after the June fire, the thought of future surges has her on edge.

“Talk about losing sleep,” she said.

