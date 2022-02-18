(Bloomberg) -- Use of two unproven Covid-19 treatments tracked closely along U.S. party lines in 2020, suggesting a strong political influence on both patients and physicians in medical decision-making, a study found.

Prescribing volume for the antiparasitic ivermectin was more than 10-fold greater in counties with the highest Republican vote shares compared with those with the lowest shares in late 2020, according to the study published Friday in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal. Prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine, touted as a Covid therapy by former President Donald Trump early in the pandemic, also rose sharply in Republican-leaning counties, even after its emergency-use authorization was pulled, the study found.

“This is the first evidence, to our knowledge, of such a political divide for a basic clinical decision like infection treatment or prevention,” said Michael Barnett, assistant professor of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and lead author of the study. “We’d all like to think of the health care system as basically non-partisan, but the Covid-19 pandemic may have started to chip away at this assumption.”

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have been promoted by anti-vaccine groups as treatments for Covid-19 since early in the pandemic. Even before the results of the first trials were released in late 2020, some online groups pointed to the anecdotal success of both treatments as evidence that governments and public health authorities had overreacted in their initial responses to the pandemic.

In 2019, the prescription of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin did not follow voting patterns, the research found. However, hydroxychloroquine prescribing volume from June through December 2020 was about double what it had been the previous year, while ivermectin prescribing volume was seven-fold higher in December 2020 than it had been a year earlier, the study said.

The study compared prescriptions for the two drugs with rates for two similar medications, methotrexate sodium and albendazole, that have not been proposed as Covid-19 treatments.

Content promoting the use of the two drugs remains common on social media. A search by Bloomberg revealed posts on both big and small platforms advocating their use.

The study used medical claims data from January 2019 through December 2020 from about 18.5 million adults across the U.S., as well as Census data and 2020 presidential election results.

