(Bloomberg) -- Before Mickey Muennig became known for shaping the architectural vernacular of Big Sur in California, he had to move there.

Originally from Joplin, Mo., the self-described hippie decided to put down roots in the famously rugged stretch of mountainous land in the middle of California’s coast. He bought a 29.5-acre plot of land overlooking the Pacific after attending a retreat at the area’s Esalen Institute in the early 1970s.

“It was just raw land,” says his daughter Michele Muennig, an adult-learning art teacher. “He bought it for basically nothing. I think it was $1,000 an acre back then.”

Prior to his move, Muennig had been working in Denver on apartment building projects and hadn’t yet developed a clear residential style. But when he constructed a small, glass-domed hut to live in while he worked on his main house, a nascent aesthetic began to take form: curvaceous, unpretentious dwellings that emphasize natural materials and a connection to the surrounding landscape. It was an aesthetic that quickly found adherents among the area’s like-minded, environmentally sensitive residents.

By the time the main house on the property was finished in the 1980s, and its indoor, underground, tropical garden began to grow in earnest, he was already making an impact on the area. It was only natural that his home, which embodies his aesthetic, slowly became a draw as well.

“He claimed his fame in Big Sur,” Michele says. “He had a bit of a track record before he came here. There was the Foulke House in Joplin, which was part of the organic architecture movement that’s associated with Bruce Goff. But it wasn’t until he moved to Big Sur that he started to become in demand and develop an international reputation.”

Muennig died last year at the age of 86, and Michele has put the property on the market for $6.95 million with Jeannie Ford with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

The buyer, Michele says, “is going to have to be someone who is a dreamer, who’s artistically inclined, and who just sees the magic and the beauty of it.”

The Land

The compound is about an hour’s drive from Carmel or 2 ½ hours from San Jose, and sits about 1,500 feet above sea level. “It’s an unusual property,” Michele says, “Big Sur can be cold and foggy, but we’re just above the fog line.”

Visitors shivering in the cold can drive up the ridge to Muennig’s house and break through the fog bank into sunshine above.

Also rare for Big Sur, where the topography is generally steep and unforgiving, much of Muennig’s land lies evenly. “This happens to be on top of a mountain, so it’s nice and flat,” says Michele.

Flower gardens dot the land, and there’s a pond at which deer and rabbits occasionally congregate. There are meadows, says Michele, along with meandering paths that run among stands of mature trees.

Over the years, the property played host to scores of visitors, from neighbors along the property’s ridge line to architecture lovers from afar.

“Partington Ridge is a very small but tight community,” says Michele of the nearby cluster of properties that run adjacent to the coast. “It’s not uncommon for someone to just pass by and say hi.” Earlier in her father’s life, she continues, “people would come up the ridge just to see the house. Strangers would contact him and ask if they could come by; these were people who’d seen it published somewhere. And he loved that.”

The Houses

Architecture tourists had a lot to take in. There was the glass hut—still standing after some 40 years, which Michele says her father laid out “so that the sun sets down the middle of the door on the winter solstice.”

It measures about 300 square feet, uses both a fireplace and passive solar heat, and contains a kitchenette. “It’s very rustic,” she says. “He built it to live in temporarily, but then spent quite a while there.”

Next came the main house, built mostly underground so the interior would stay temperate. Muennig laid the floor plan around a tropical garden and water feature. “Right now there’s ripe bananas in the garden,” says Michele. “The trees produce so many, you can’t eat them all.”

The floors of the one-bedroom, roughly 1,700-square-foot home are heated via radiant heat. All three rooms—the living room/dining room/ kitchen, the bedroom, and the bathroom—have an undulating quality, with natural wood in the ceiling and built-in furniture.

A bedroom opens onto a sunken garden, while the kitchen is effectively part of the tropical garden. There’s a working fireplace and living area, and the central interior is entirely lit by a series of huge skylights.

“He was in Big Sur designing many houses before he built his own,” Michele says, “and so his own house went through many different phases before it was complete.”

A Collaboration

The final structure on the property is Michele’s own house. It is set apart and overlooks the canyon on the other side of the ridge.

“My house was a collaboration with him, in a sense,” she says. “At the age of 17, I started collecting materials from the houses he’d built that were left over, and stashing them.”

Eventually, she’d stored enough away that she created a list of the materials, took them to her father, and asked him to design a home with what she had. “He looked at me and said, ‘Oh my God, no, I don’t have the time to do that,’” Michele recounts. “But he said: ‘You design it, and I’ll help you.’”

She fretted over it for what she says felt like “forever,” and then took her design to him.

That apparently spurred him to action, “because he came up with another design,” Michele says. “My idea was to have something in between a tower and a circus tent,” she explains, “and my father interpreted that as a nautilus shell, which turned out really great.”

The result is a striking, two-story structure with a glass roof. Built into a slope, the interior resembles a treehouse, while the exterior is reminiscent of a Frank Gehry-esque greenhouse. There are effectively two rooms—one upstairs, one down—and accents include colorful glass bottles set into the wall, ceramic tiles laid into the floor, and a dynamic, welded balustrade on a second-floor balcony.

Nature Abounds

Over the years, the property has required maintenance, much of which Michele says she’s just completed. “My house has a new roof, which we just finished,” she says. “And then my father’s house is completely updated.” Its natural roof, she says, has also been fixed, and the interior has been freshened up and cleaned.

Michele hopes potential buyers won’t just pay attention to the architecture; she hopes they will appreciate how the architecture is designed to incorporate the property’s striking natural beauty, which is the essence of Muennig’s “organic” architecture.

“More than anything,” Michele says, “the houses and the property are an immersion in nature.”

