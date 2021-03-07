(Bloomberg) --

Anti-government activists in Senegal announced three days of nationwide protests from Monday as the death toll in the most violent demonstrations in years rose to five, triggered by the arrest of the country’s main opposition leader.

The opposition called on the Senegalese people in a statement “to pursue its mobilization and peaceful struggle by using all of its constitutional rights to reject the dictatorship of Macky Sall,” the country’s president.

Ousmane Sonko, who came third in 2019 presidential elections, faces charges of disturbing public order after protests broke out on his way to court to face a separate allegation of rape on Wednesday. Sonko, 46, was accused of the assault last month by a beauty salon employee and was summoned to court after his parliamentary immunity was revoked.

Interior Minister Antoine Felix Diome has accused protesters of “insurrection.” The deadly clashes between police and demonstrators have prompted condemnation from the Economic Community of West African States. In a statement Saturday, the regional body called on the authorities to take measures to ease tensions and guarantee the freedom to demonstrate peacefully in line with the law.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.