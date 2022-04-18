(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene on behalf of an Air Force Reserve officer who was relieved of his command after saying he wouldn’t get vaccinated against Covid-19 for religious reasons.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Dunn was seeking to avoid being shifted to the Individual Ready Reserve, which would mean he wouldn’t take part in drills or be paid.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted his request. Neither they nor the court gave any explanation.

The high court last month said the Navy can limit deployment and training for special operations forces who are refusing on religious grounds to get vaccinated.

Dunn said in court papers he believes Covid vaccination has become “a religious ritual required as a condition of participating fully in society.”

The case is Dunn v. Austin, 21A599.

