UOB Profit Rises as Bank Sees Higher Rates Working in Its Favour

(Bloomberg) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd. reported a rise in its second-quarter profit, driven by higher interest rates that are set to further boost its margins for the year.

Net income rose 11% to S$1.11 billion ($805 million) from a year earlier in the three months ended June 30, Southeast Asia’s third-largest lender said Friday. That’s largely in line with the S$1.1 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

Despite aggressive rate increases that could taper global growth, Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong expressed optimism of the resilience of its key markets in the region. Wee sees mid single-digit loan growth for this year.

“The long-term potential of our region remains bright,” Wee said in a statement. “This rising interest rate environment is set to further boost our margins for the year.”

Larger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. are due to report next week.

Other key details:

Net interest income climbed 18% in second quarter to S$1.9 billion from a year ago

Allowance for credit and other losses fell 25% to S$137 million in second quarter year-on-year

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.