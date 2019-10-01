Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

(Bloomberg) -- This week on Decrypted, we're re-airing our story about CeCe Moore, who helps law enforcement track down killers by combing through databases of consumer DNA test results. At the end of the episode, host Aki Ito catches up with reporter Kristen V. Brown to see what's new in this emerging field.

