A United Parcel Service Inc. facility in German had 72 workers test positive for the new coronavirus as the country ramps up reopening activities.

Local authorities plan to retest another 55 workers at the distribution center in Langenhagen who had tested negative.

UPS has been working with officials in the Hanover suburb to contain the outbreak, the company said by email Thursday. Local authorities said the cases were linked to others at a day-care center and school in Hanover. Delivery drivers haven’t been affected, the Atlanta-based company said.

“In any instance where there is a confirmed diagnosis, we immediately contact health officials to facilitate a contact trace, fully clean the work area before work resumes, and communicate with potentially impacted employees,” UPS said. German news agency DPA reported the outbreak earlier.

UPS, FedEx Corp. and other logistics companies have delivered packages and hauled freight throughout the pandemic.

Even with measures to clean facilities more frequently, provide workers with protective gear and implement social distancing, coronavirus cases continue to pop up. FedEx came under fire this month for an outbreak at a New Jersey sorting hub where five workers died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

