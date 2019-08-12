UPS Hires Pepsi Executive to Be CFO as Richard Peretz Retires

(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. appointed PepsiCo Inc.’s Brian Newman as chief financial officer, turning to an outsider to replace Richard Peretz, who is retiring.

Newman, 50, will take the reins as CFO on Sept. 16, UPS said in a statement Monday. Peretz, 57, will stay on through December “to ensure a smooth transition period,” UPS said.

Key Insights

Newman’s appointment extends Chief Executive Officer David Abney’s overhaul of UPS’s senior management with outsiders, breaking from tradition at a company known for developing its top leaders internally. Abney has added three executives from other companies to UPS’s management committee in recent years.

Newman brings a range of international experience, having worked in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. during a 26-year career at PepsiCo. He was recently in charge of finance and operations across Latin America.

Peretz, who joined UPS in 1981, has been instrumental in developing UPS’s response as Amazon.com Inc. pushes to make deliveries faster and cheaper. He was one of the architects of UPS’s plan to invest $20 billion over three years in an effort to boost capacity and increase efficiency.

Market Reaction

UPS was little changed at $114.88 after the close of regular trading in New York. The shares have advanced 18% this year, outpacing the 15% gain of a Standard & Poor’s index of industrial companies. FedEx Corp. fell 1.5% during the same period.

Get More

Additional details

