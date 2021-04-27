(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. shares jumped more than 10% after first-quarter profit rose more than analysts expected, buoyed by strong, broad sales growth as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines helped stimulate the economy.

Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome has taken advantage of strong sales to push a “better not bigger” strategy, moving to boost margins by paring less profitable e-commerce retail business rather than adding capacity to meet all demand. That helped drive up revenue per package by 10% for the international and U.S. operations.

Adjusted earnings reached $2.77 a share, UPS said in a statement Tuesday, rising from $1.15 a year earlier when the coronavirus’s first wave began shutting down businesses. Analysts had predicted a profit of $1.73 a share for the latest quarter, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales climbed 27% to $22.9 billion, while analysts anticipated $20.6 billion.

“The significant across-the-board beat is almost too big to be true,” Brian Ossenbeck, an analyst with JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note to clients. “Concerns of peak pricing and tougher comps will linger, but the U.S. domestic operations are clearly operating at a higher level of profitability.”

The shares surged 10.9% -- the most since July 30 -- to $195.05 as of 9:46 a.m. in New York after hitting a record $195.33 earlier. UPS had climbed 4.4% this year through Monday, while the S&P 500 advanced 11%

The courier’s results have climbed as the pandemic drove consumers to purchase more goods online. A steep drop in airline flights, which typically carry some international air freight, meanwhile allowed the courier to raise prices. The only major drag during the pandemic has been the decline in commercial service. But recent economic growth is reviving that traffic, which is more profitable than residential shipping.

UPS’s results followed a similarly robust earnings report by rival FedEx Corp. last month. Fedex pared a gain of as much as 5.5% to trade up 4.9% to $289.20.

Adjusted operating margins of 12.9% at UPS were the highest for the company since the second quarter of 2016. UPS declined to provide forecasts for annual revenue and profit, citing “continued economic uncertainty.” The company said it would give more details at its June 9 investor meeting.

First-quarter sales jumped 22% at the Atlanta-based company’s main U.S. business and increased 36% at the smaller international unit. Adjusted operating margins were 12.9%, compared with 6.2% a year earlier. Tome in February said the company had passed a “turning point” for improving margins.

The revenue gain was led by the international unit, which was hit hard last year by China’s early Covid-19 lockdown, jumping 36% to $4.6 billion. Sales increased 22% to $14 billion in the domestic unit and rose 34% to $4.29 billion for the supply chain and freight operation.

