(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc.’s first-quarter profit came in short of the courier’s expectations, with operations hobbled by snow storms and heavy flooding in the northern U.S.

Earnings excluding items fell to $1.39 a share, the company said Thursday, missing the $1.41 that Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz forecast in March. Weather shaved 7 cents off U.S. profit.

The results show the challenges that UPS faces as it works through a three-year plan to increase capacity, boost automation and bring on new aircraft to handle a surge from online retailing.

The U.S. transportation sector, from railroads to truckers, was socked by a polar vortex, a bomb cyclone and historic flooding. UPS said severe winter during the quarter dragged down domestic profit $80 million.

Beyond the harsh winter weather, this year’s quarter had one less operating day than a year earlier and didn’t include the Easter holiday, while a government shutdown also pinched results.

UPS performed well overseas, despite signs that the global economy is slowing. The courier’s international profit margin increased to 17.7 percent from 16.8 percent.

UPS has said that first-quarter earnings would be the year’s lowest. The company still expects 2019 profit of $7.45 to $7.75 a share.

The stock fell 3 percent to $111.05 before the start of regular trading in New York. UPS climbed 17 percent this year through Wednesday, trailing the 22 percent gain for an S&P 500 index of industrial stocks.

