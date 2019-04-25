(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc.’s first-quarter profit came in short of the courier’s expectations, with operations hobbled by snow storms and heavy flooding in the northern U.S.

  • Earnings excluding items fell to $1.39 a share, the company said Thursday, missing the $1.41 that Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz forecast in March. Weather shaved 7 cents off U.S. profit.

Key Insights

  • The results show the challenges that UPS faces as it works through a three-year plan to increase capacity, boost automation and bring on new aircraft to handle a surge from online retailing.
  • The U.S. transportation sector, from railroads to truckers, was socked by a polar vortex, a bomb cyclone and historic flooding. UPS said severe winter during the quarter dragged down domestic profit $80 million.
  • Beyond the harsh winter weather, this year’s quarter had one less operating day than a year earlier and didn’t include the Easter holiday, while a government shutdown also pinched results.
  • UPS performed well overseas, despite signs that the global economy is slowing. The courier’s international profit margin increased to 17.7 percent from 16.8 percent.
  • UPS has said that first-quarter earnings would be the year’s lowest. The company still expects 2019 profit of $7.45 to $7.75 a share.

Market Reaction

  • The stock fell 3 percent to $111.05 before the start of regular trading in New York. UPS climbed 17 percent this year through Wednesday, trailing the 22 percent gain for an S&P 500 index of industrial stocks.

