Apr 25, 2019
UPS Takes Blow From U.S. Snow, Floods as Earnings Disappoint
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc.’s first-quarter profit came in short of the courier’s expectations, with operations hobbled by snow storms and heavy flooding in the northern U.S.
- Earnings excluding items fell to $1.39 a share, the company said Thursday, missing the $1.41 that Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz forecast in March. Weather shaved 7 cents off U.S. profit.
Key Insights
- The results show the challenges that UPS faces as it works through a three-year plan to increase capacity, boost automation and bring on new aircraft to handle a surge from online retailing.
- The U.S. transportation sector, from railroads to truckers, was socked by a polar vortex, a bomb cyclone and historic flooding. UPS said severe winter during the quarter dragged down domestic profit $80 million.
- Beyond the harsh winter weather, this year’s quarter had one less operating day than a year earlier and didn’t include the Easter holiday, while a government shutdown also pinched results.
- UPS performed well overseas, despite signs that the global economy is slowing. The courier’s international profit margin increased to 17.7 percent from 16.8 percent.
- UPS has said that first-quarter earnings would be the year’s lowest. The company still expects 2019 profit of $7.45 to $7.75 a share.
Market Reaction
- The stock fell 3 percent to $111.05 before the start of regular trading in New York. UPS climbed 17 percent this year through Wednesday, trailing the 22 percent gain for an S&P 500 index of industrial stocks.
Get More
- Additional earnings coverage
- Company statement
- UPS Sees Payoff From $20 Billion Tech Bet
To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Black in Dallas at tblack@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Tony Robinson, Susan Warren
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.