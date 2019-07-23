(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. will begin Sunday pickup and delivery next year, joining competitor FedEx Corp., which announced the move to seven-day service in May.

The two largest U.S. couriers are under pressure to speed up deliveries as longtime customer Amazon.com Inc. morphs into a competitor by building out an overnight cargo-airline and ground-delivery service.

UPS said the Sunday service would include SurePost, which are packages handed off to the U.S. Postal Service.

“Building on an expanded relationship with the Postal Service to help deliver seven-day service to our customers makes good business sense,” UPS Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Warren said in a statement.

A new five-year union contract created a new class of driver that gave UPS the flexibility to deliver on weekends.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Black in Dallas at tblack@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Susan Warren

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.