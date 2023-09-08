Logos are displayed on delivery truck trailers outside the United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Utah Regional Hub in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Monday, March 11, 2019. UPS is counting on algorithms you can't see to prove that investors were wrong to doubt its three-year, $20 billion technological makeover. In Salt Lake City, packages speed along conveyor belts at about six miles an hour, a pace 10 times faster than if the parcels were managed by hand. Photographer: Kim Raff/Bloomberg
, Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service price increase will take effect on Dec. 26
- The higher average price “helps to support ongoing expansion and capability enhancement,” UPS says on website
- NOTE: FedEx to Boost Shipping Rates on Jan. 1
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.