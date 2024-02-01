(Bloomberg) -- Upside Foods Inc. said its partnership with San Francisco restaurant Bar Crenn, the only venue that sold its cultivated chicken product, has come to an end.

The move means lab-grown meat is no longer for sale at any restaurants in the US. Alameda, California-based Eat Just Inc., which also received regulatory approval last summer to sell cultivated chicken, stopped serving it last year and hasn’t set a date for its return.

Berkeley, California-based Upside announced the end of its Bar Crenn “dinner series” in a Thursday post on LinkedIn. “We’ll be taking our chicken on the road through events that start next month!” the company wrote. “We’re also working hard on our next-gen, larger-scale products (which are pending regulatory approval).” The company will work with chef Dominique Crenn to serve the chicken in other venues and locations, a spokesperson said.

Bar Crenn, which didn’t have the chicken on its regular menu, has removed Upside Foods from its website. On the online reservations page for the lab-grown chicken, a notice reads, “Unfortunately, this offer is no longer available.” Bar Crenn didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In an industry that has raised nearly $3 billion, Upside has led in fundraising — more than $600 million — regulatory approvals and getting a product to commercial sale. However, Bloomberg Businessweek reported in December, the company has struggled to scale up its commercial operations. At Bar Crenn, it was selling 1 pound of chicken a month in 1-ounce portions to 16 people. Upside has said its next products, blends of animal cells and plant cells, will be better suited for commercial production.

In December, the company told Businessweek that its evolving plans for ramping up have been saddled with “realities and complexities of doing something that has never been done before. Innovation rarely happens in a straight and continuous line.” In the LinkedIn post Thursday, the company thanked Crenn “and all who supported this first step on the long road to change the world.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.