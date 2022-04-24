(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s Freedom Movement party, led by former business executive Robert Golob, is on track to defeat nationalist Prime Minister Janez Jansa in general elections, according to an exit poll.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and as French voters look set to give President Emmanuel Macron a new term, Golob and his upstart party are positioned to create a new left-leaning government and reverse policies introduced by Jansa that they say undermine democracy.

Freedom Movement won 35.8% of the vote, versus 22.5% for Jansa’s SDS, according to the survey conducted by the Mediana pollster and published by public broadcaster RTVSLO after balloting ended on Sunday.

The outcome, if born out in official results due later in the evening, looks poised to rid the EU of a leader who has challenged its values concerning the rule of law. It also further isolates EU rebel Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary and a close ally of Jansa’s.

“Jansa’s defeat shows that Slovenians had enough of his policies and didn’t like how he was leading the country in the direction of Hungary,” said Andras Zorko, a political analyst. “It’s positive for the EU.”

Golob, a 55-year-old former chief executive with long gray curls, vowed to take on Jansa after the three-time premier ousted him as the head of of state-owned power company GEN-I last year. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, and was forced to isolate and leave the campaign trail.

He is expected to form a government with one or both of two smaller parties, the Social Democrats and the Left, which also made it into parliament.

Aside from a months-long lockdown that included a strict curfew and a botched vaccination campaign, Jansa cut off funds from the state news agency and gave politicians more sway over the judiciary and police.

Like Orban, Jansa had courted euroskeptic leaders. He met French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen when he chaired the EU’s rotating presidency last year.

Jansa, a 63-year old former Marxist turned right-wing populist has led a career marked by surprising comebacks -- including a communist-era prison term and another after a 2013 corruption conviction that was overturned. Jansa denies wrongdoing.

A staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who he endorsed before the 2020 U.S. election, he regularly takes shots at the judiciary and EU officials in coarsely worded attacks on Twitter.

