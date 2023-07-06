(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s central bank delivered a 50 basis-point cut to its benchmark interest rate Thursday after a surprise slowdown in consumer prices put inflation within its target range for the first time since 2021.

The central bank lowered its key rate to 10.75% from 11.25% where it stood since April when policymakers started their easing cycle with a quarter-of-a-percentage point cut. Monetary policy remains contractive, according to a statement from the central bank.

Central bank chairman Diego Labat was cautiously optimistic that inflation and inflation expectations will continue to cool, opening the door to more rate cuts.

“Future movements in rates will depend on a consolidation in our forecasts for those trends,” Labat told reporters in Montevideo.

Uruguay was the first inflation targeting South American country to begin lowering borrowing costs this year. Central banks in Colombia, Brazil and Chile are widely expected to follow suite in the second half thanks to waning inflationary pressures across the region.

Uruguay’s consumer prices rose 5.98% from a year ago in June, marking the slowest gain in almost six years that put inflation just within the central bank’s 3% to 6% target range. The deceleration was largely thanks to a moderation in food and fuel prices.

The central bank said it expects inflation will stay within the target range during the next 24 months, ending that period at 5.3%.

Uruguay’s currency, whose strong performance this year has helped cool inflation, weakened the most in six months Thursday to close at 37.90 per US dollar.

Last week, the finance ministry cut its outlook for growth this year to 1.3% from about 2% in the annual budget bill submitted to Congress. The economy will probably contract in the second quarter before returning to growth in the third quarter, the central bank said.

