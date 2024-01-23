(Bloomberg) -- Green finance pioneer Uruguay plans to tap at least one multilateral loan whose cost of funding is tied to environmental targets this year in another first for the South American country that previously sold $2.2 billion in novel sustainability-linked bonds.

Uruguay is negotiating a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank with energy efficiency targets and is preparing to sign a $350 million World Bank loan whose interest payments would be reduced if the country cuts the intensity of methane emissions from livestock, said Herman Kamil, head of the Finance Ministry’s debt management unit.

The government’s latest debt funding forecast includes borrowing $325 million from multilaterals and $4 billion from domestic and international markets this year. The Finance Ministry is considering fixed-rate or inflation-linked local currency global bonds, while its hard-currency options include reopening the 2034 SLB or a new Samurai bond in Japan, Kamil said.

“We are very open in terms of the currency, jurisdiction, and format that we could issue on international markets. We are in no rush,” he said in an interview.

Uruguay, a country where cows outnumber its 3.4 million people by more than three to one, has adopted financial products linked to environmental targets since late 2022. That year Uruguay sold the first sovereign SLB whose coupon could rise or fall depending on whether it misses or exceeds targets set for greenhouse gas emissions and native forest conservation under the Paris Agreement. Last year’s retap of the SLB saw demand almost four times the $700 million sold.

Read more: Uruguay New ESG Bond Comes With Option to Pay Investors Less

A new SLB isn’t in the cards before the administration leaves office early next year as it prioritizes environment-linked loans from development banks, Kamil said.

“We’ve laid the foundations for Uruguay to be a regular sustainable finance issuer or loan taker. Whether that actually happens will depend on the policy priorities of future administrations,” he said.

Finance Minister Azucena Arbeleche is a vocal advocate of developing countries using ESG financing — especially instruments whose interest rate is linked to environmental targets — to advance their climate goals. For Uruguay, the potential benefits from embracing sustainable finance include boosting trade and foreign investment, Kamil said.

“It’s a very strong statement about the country and its commitments” to counter climate change, he said. “More and more, the worlds of finance, trade, foreign investment, and labor immigration are intertwined with climate” policies.

Other key points from the interview:

Sustainability-linked multilateral loans with a step-down coupon could be attractive for many countries A step-up structure — where a borrower pays more for missing targets — potentially carries greater financial, political risk for the issuer ”A step-down only instrument may provide more comfort to policymakers,” he said.

Sustainability-linked borrowers not only need strong monitoring, reporting and verification systems, but also buy-in from key government ministries ”You have to have your ministries on board and for that you require very strong governance,” he said.



©2024 Bloomberg L.P.