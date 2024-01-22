(Bloomberg) -- Fintech startup Prometeo plans to hire 50% more staff and launch its payments services in Brazil and Mexico this year after securing $13 million in venture capital finance from investors including PayPal Ventures and Samsung Next.

Prometeo’s series A round, which closed last month, was oversubscribed as the Uruguayan company originally sought as much $10 million after pre-seed and seed funding that totaled $7 million, co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Ximena Aleman said in an interview.

She declined to provide revenue and valuation data, saying only that Prometeo’s sales grew 10 fold between 2021 and 2023. The company, whose banking software platform links corporate clients with more than 283 financial institutions across Latin America, intends to boost its staff to 60 people by the end of the year.

“The money is there if you have a solid business,” Aleman said in Montevideo. “What investors want to see is revenue and growth: serious revenue coming from your business and then of course growth in a steady way month over month.”

Tight monetary policy in the US and Europe has slashed funding for tech startups who previously enjoyed easy access to money during more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates. Venture capital investments in Latin American startups tumbled to just $3.6 billion last year, from almost $15.9 billion in 2021, according to data compiled by Lavca, a nonprofit association for private capital investment in the region.

Aleman expects revenue will at least triple this year, with the company potentially becoming profitable as soon as 2025.

Raising money continues to be a challenge for women-led startups in a region where most companies are founded and run by men, said Aleman, a former journalist and university professor who established Prometeo with Rodrigo Tumaian in 2018.

“I always stress that the glass ceiling is fund raising,” she said. “The capital deployed into women building those businesses is still very little.”

