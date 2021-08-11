(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s central bank tightened monetary policy for the first time since it reintroduced a benchmark interest rate last year as inflation held above target for a second straight month.

Policy makers lifted the key rate by a half of a percentage point to 5% from the 4.50% set by the central bank last September following seven years of failing to tame chronically high inflation through targeting changes in the money supply. The increase was above the 4.75% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Uruguay joins other countries in the region like Mexico and Brazil that are lifting interest rates to contain rising consumer prices. The central banks of Mexico and Peru are scheduled to hold monetary policy meetings Thursday.

Inflation held steady at 7.3% last month on higher food, transportation and services prices after surging above the central bank’s 3% to 7% target in June. The central bank will implement a 6% ceiling for its target range next month.

The start of a tightening cycle suggests the economy is on a firmer footing after contracting 2.8% in the first quarter. The leading indicator published by local think tank Ceres expanded for a fourth-straight month in July with the diffusion index showing expansion in 90% of sectors.

The Finance Ministry forecast 3.5% growth this year in the annual budget bill submitted to Congress in June, compared to private sector estimates of 3%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.