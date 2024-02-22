(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9% in its first policy meeting of the year, saying that a pause in its current easing cycle will help keep inflation within the target range.

The central bank has lowered its key rate by 250 basis points since it started unwinding its monetary tightening campaign last April thanks to slowing inflation. Policymakers also said that standing pat on rates will help guide 24-month inflation expectations to the mid-point of the 3% to 6% target.

The board of directors “will continue to monitor the local and international situation, and the convergence of expectations,” the central bank said in a statement after its decision.

Latin American central banks started rolling back rate hikes last year thanks to cooling inflationary pressures. Mexico is expected to join its peers in cutting rates as soon as next month after consumer price increases eased more than expected in early February.

Uruguay has enjoyed eight consecutive months of inflation within the target range. The government sees inflation slowing to 4.9% by the end of the year, compared to 5.1% in December 2023.

Long-term inflation expectations have also moved to the upper end of the target with the central bank’s most recent survey of analysts putting inflation at 6% at the close of 2025 and in 24 months.

Policymakers said the economy will probably grow in the first half of the year after expanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.

