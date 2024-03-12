(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay is preparing for one of its best soy harvests in years after rains helped farmers recover from a devastating drought the previous season, according to one of the country’s biggest agribusiness companies.

“It’s shaping up to be very good year,” said Marcos Guigou, executive director and founder of Agronegocios del Plata, in an interview. “I don’t think it’s going to be a record, but it will be up there in the ranking.”

ADP, as the company is known, expects its soy production will double from last year to about 78,000 metric tons thanks to yields of around three tons per hectare, Guigou added.

Soy is one of Uruguay’s top exports with shipments topping $1 billion in a year of high prices and a good harvest. Montevideo-based consulting company Exante forecasts a harvest of almost 3.5 million metric tons this year. That would represent a more than fourfold increase from 2023 when one of the worst droughts in generations scorched fields and triggered a drinking water crisis in the capital.

Uruguay’s farmers are in desperate need of a bumper crop because benchmark soy prices have tumbled about 22% from their 52-week high. Exante said in a recent report that the almost 40% increase in bank borrowings by soy farmers in 2023 was accompanied by a jump in late payments.

Read More: Brazilian Growers Go Bust in Blow to $7 Billion Farm-Credit Boom

Crop insurance and income from winter crops like wheat, barley and canola helped prevent farm failures after the drought, Guigou said.

ADP is tapping tax breaks to deploy irrigation systems on some of the 26,000 hectares (64,250 acres) it rents to mitigate drought risks and to help lock in long-term leases with land owners, he said.

“We’ll have 1,000 hectares irrigated next year. In five years between 10% and 20%” of our land will be irrigated, Guigou said.

