(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in almost six years last month, thanks to a moderation in food prices and falling transportation costs.

Inflation slowed to 5.98% in June from a year earlier, compared with 7.1% the previous month, national statistics agency INE said in a report. June marked the first month of inflation within the central bank’s target range since May 2021.

Consumer prices fell 0.46% from a month earlier, led by a drop in meat, fruit and vegetable and fuel prices.

Cooling inflation across Latin America is expected to spur central bankers to lower borrowing costs during the second half of the year. Costa Rica and Uruguay were the first central banks in the region to cut interest rates in 2023.

Uruguay’s inflation report comes a day before the central bank holds its fourth monetary policy meeting of the year. Policymakers kept their benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% in May following a quarter percentage-point cut in April.

The central bank has signaled it plans to continue gradually cutting rates this year if inflation and inflation expectations converge with its 3% to 6% target.

Read more: Uruguay Consumer Price Outlook Cools in Central Bank Survey

The rally in Uruguay’s currency, the peso, is also helping contain inflationary pressures by making imported goods cheaper. After appreciating almost 12% in 2022, the peso has gained 4.8% against the US dollar this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.