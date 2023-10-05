(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a half of a percentage point to 9.50%, saying it’s nearing the end of the current easing cycle.

Thursday’s decision followed a 75 basis-point cut in August and a half-point reduction in July. The central bank has cut by 200 basis points since April thanks to slowing inflation.

The key rate is “consistent with inflation objectives under the current economic conditions” and a contractive monetary stance, the central bank said in a statement that accompanied the decision.

A growing cohort of Latin American countries including Brazil, Chile and Peru are loosening monetary policy thanks to ebbing inflation. Colombia and Mexico are expected to join the rate cutting camp in the coming months.

Uruguay, which has lived with high inflation for years, is enjoying a rare period of relatively subdued consumer price gains. Inflation rose 3.87% last month, the smallest increase since mid-2005 and within the 3% to 6% target. Long-term inflation expectations have also fallen in the central bank’s market surveys, but remain above 6%.

The central bank reiterated its forecast that inflation will stay within the target range for the next 24 months thanks to tight monetary policy.

Policymakers forecast the economy will grow 1.5% and 0.5% in seasonally adjusted terms in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

