(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s central bank surprised economists by raising borrowing costs by more than it had anticipated as it seeks to guide inflation expectations back to target.

Policy makers lifted the key interest rate on Thursday by 125 basis points to 8.5%, following two straight increases of 75 basis points. It was the most aggressive move since the central bank reintroduced its benchmark rate in September 2020. Two economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a third hike of the same magnitude while one forecast a 100 basis-point boost.

“A new interest rate increase is anticipated in the next meeting in May and this process is expected to continue in following meetings,” the central bank said in a statement, without elaborating on the magnitude of the hike.

The central bank led by former Banco Santander executive Diego Labat had anticipated in its January policy statement that it would hike by 75 basis points both in February and April. However, annual inflation accelerated to 9.38% in March, leading some analysts to pencil in a hike of at least 100 basis points this month. The bank targets inflation between 3% and 6%.

Latin American central banks have ratcheted rates higher to slow above-target inflation in the wake of the pandemic. The war in Ukraine has made their job even harder by sending an inflationary surge through the global economy in the form of sharply higher commodities prices. The central bank said there is considerable uncertainty as to the duration of the current price shock.

Consumer prices accelerated a fourth straight month in March, reaching a 15-month high of 9.38% led by gains in food and transportation costs.

The steady rise in consumer prices is pushing up inflation expectations. Analysts who participate in a central bank survey forecast 24-month inflation of 6.95% in March, up from 6.65% in the February survey and 6.55% last December.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.