(Bloomberg) -- Uruguay’s credit score was lifted by Moody’s Ratings, which cited the recent approval of a set of measures aimed at boosting economic growth.

The company moved Uruguay to Baa1, three levels above junk and in line with Peru and Thailand, according to a Friday statement. Moody’s changed the outlook to stable from positive.

“The key drivers of the upgrade include strong institutions that support the implementation of structural reforms,” analyst Samar Maziad wrote.

After a fiscal framework reform was approved and then ratified with a referendum, Uruguay’s economy should grow faster, supported by strong investment. That will help the nation’s debt metrics in the coming years, according to the statement. Moody’s expects growth of around 3.5% this year, after a drought and the devaluation of the Argentinian peso weighed on the economy last year.

S&P Global Ratings assigns a BBB+ score, three notches above junk, while Fitch Ratings has it a level lower. Both have stable outlooks on the country.

