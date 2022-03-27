(Bloomberg) -- Uruguayans will decide Sunday whether to repeal more than a 100 legal changes introduced by President Luis Lacalle Pou in a referendum that may determine his ability to implement additional market-friendly reforms.

A “yes” vote would lead to the repeal of 135 articles of a law passed in 2020, which include limits on the right to strike, curbs on the government’s ability to run deficits, and an extension of police powers. A “no” vote would keep the law intact.

The referendum is backed by the opposition Broad Front party, as well as by the labor unions and activists whose signature campaign triggered the vote. They say the law undermines one of Latin America’s strongest welfare states, erodes labor rights and fosters police brutality. The ruling coalition says the reforms are essential to fight crime and maintain healthy public finances.

Many analysts say Uruguay’s sluggish economy needs reform to jump-start growth and sustain the generous social programs and high living standards its population expects. Lacalle Pou has pledged to submit a social security reform bill to congress this year.

A “yes” victory may spur an emboldened opposition to challenge other laws sponsored by the government, and threaten the stability of the ruling coalition in congress, said Adolfo Garce, a political scientist at the University of the Republic in Montevideo.

“The government comes out weakened or strengthened. There is no middle ground,” Garce said in a telephone interview.

The nation’s dollar bonds have outperformed BBB-rated peers this year because investors expect Lacalle Pou will keep cutting the deficit and advance reforms, said Juan Manuel Pazos, senior economist at Argentine brokerage TPCG. A “yes” win would upend that investment thesis and probably trigger a gradual correction in bond prices, he added.

A poll published March 23 showed the “no” vote leading by 38% to 35%, but with more than a fifth of potential voters still undecided.

Lacalle Pou, who started his five-year term in March 2020, enjoys high popularity after a successful Covid-19 vaccination program and a rebound in the economy. However, the left’s ability to carry out grass-roots campaigning may have bolstered support for “yes” in the days ahead of the vote, said Rafael Porzecanski, director at Opcion Consultores, a local pollster.

“We’ll have to see how much of that comes into play in the last days, and if it can tip the balance among undecided voters,” Porzecanski said in a phone interview.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with preliminary results expected Sunday evening. Voting is obligatory, and blank votes count as “no.”

