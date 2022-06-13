(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries tumbled, sending benchmark yields to the highest level in over a decade amid a global bond rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve will have to tighten policy aggressively to get a grip on inflation.

The yield on 10-year notes rose 13 basis points to 3.28%, surpassing a peak in 2018 to trade at the highest since 2011. The moves comes after data Friday showed US inflation rose to a fresh four-decade high, surprising the median estimate economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

While the selloff since then has been most severe in shorter maturities, yields on longer tenors are now also hitting cycle highs. It’s a sign of the broader repricing that is now challenging the view that a brutal selloff this year is nearing an end.

US Treasuries are down around 10% so far in 2022 and are headed for their worst year on record, according to a Bloomberg index.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.