(Bloomberg) -- The US military accused Russia of using fighter jets and flares to repeatedly disrupt its drone missions in Syria, moves it says risk provoking an escalation of conflict in the war-torn country.

The latest incident took place Thursday when Russian Su-34s and Su-35s dropped flares in front of US MQ-9 drones in northeast Syria, according to a statement and video footage released by US Air Forces Central, which is part of US military command responsible for the Middle and Near East.

The previous day, three Russian jets harassed three US drones by dropping multiple parachute flares, it said.

The regular interference “increases the risk of escalation and miscalculation,” Centcom Commander General Erik Kurilla said on July 5.

Moscow said its actions are in response to alleged US undermining of a joint Russian-Syrian exercise underway in the north of the Middle East country. The US is responsible for “systematic violations of deconfliction protocols,” according to a statement by Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov released by Russian news agency Interfax.

The US military couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on Russian claims.

The fresh skirmishes risk a new flare-up on an old battleground for the US and Russia, which, alongside Iran, entered Syria to help President Bashar Al-Assad combat an array of rebel factions seeking to topple him more than a decade ago. The US and European allies in turn supported Assad opponents they deemed moderate and secular, while regional states like Qatar and Turkey backed the Islamist groups.

Read More: Saudis Welcome Assad in Diplomatic Win for Syria’s Leader

More recently, the US and Western partners have been helping Ukrainian forces push back the Russian invasion of the country that began in February of last year.

Russia, which maintains an air and naval base in western Syria, intervened in the country after US forces started a campaign to dislodge the Islamic State terrorist group from the swath of territory it had occupied along the border with Iraq.

While the US has declared victory over Islamic State, it still maintains around 900 troops in northeast Syria, a presence Iran, Russia and Syria consider “an occupation.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.