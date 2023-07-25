US Accuses Russia of ‘Reckless’ Action on Drone Over Syria

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US MQ-9 Reaper over Syria, firing flares that damaged the drone during a dangerously close encounter on July 23, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Air Force Central Command said the damaged drone was able to return safely to its base. In a statement, Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, head of the Air Force command, urged Russia’s forces in Syria “to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked and unprofessional behavior.”

The incident is the latest in a string of encounters between Russian jets and US drones in the region that have prompted US officials to warn about the risk of escalation and miscalculation.

The Russian embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow blamed the US for the past episodes.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.