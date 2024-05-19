US Aims to Complete Military Pullout From Niger by Sept. 15

(Bloomberg) -- US troops began their withdrawal from Niger at the demand of the West African nation’s militarily leadership, losing a strategic military position in West Africa.

The troops stationed at two bases in Niger including a $110 million drone base in Agadez, have until Sept. 15 to leave the country, the junta, known as the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland, and the US Department of Defense said in a joint statement Sunday on X.

Read more: US Troops to Leave Niger After Security Talks Fail to Yield Deal

The junta that seized power last year in Niger, once a key ally in the Western-led fight against an Islamist insurgency in the region, ended its decade-long security agreement with the US earlier this year.

Niger has also broken security ties with ex-colonial power France, while building stronger links with Russia. That’s a similar scenario to neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, where recently-installed military governments have also moved closer to Moscow’s orbit.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.