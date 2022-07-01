US Airlines to Offer ‘X’ Gender for Nonbinary Travelers

(Bloomberg) -- Top US airlines will allow nonbinary travelers to purchase tickets with an “X” gender marker by the end of 2024, industry group Airlines for America said on Friday.

Airlines for America spokeswoman Katherine Estep confirmed the decision, which was detailed in a letter released by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden. The industry group’s members include American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Wyden said United and American already have changed booking processes to allow the X gender marker.

The US State Department in April implemented a policy allowing Americans to select the X gender marker on their passports.

