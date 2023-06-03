(Bloomberg) -- The US, South Korea and Japan have agreed to link up real-time “warning data” on North Korean missiles within this year, South Korea Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told reporters, according to Yonhap News.

“We will vigorously implement the agreements reached between the US, South Korea and Japan and further enhance the level of security cooperation among the three countries,” he said after the trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The meeting comes after North Korea failed to put a satellite into orbit Wednesday morning and promised to revive efforts soon, drawing condemnation from Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

