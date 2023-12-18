(Bloomberg) -- The US and Denmark will sign a defense cooperation agreement later this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Speaking at a signing of a similar agreement with Finland in Washington on Monday, Blinken called the accords a “demonstration of the US’ comprehensive effort to bolster Transatlantic security.”

“Earlier this month we signed a new defense agreement with Sweden, later this week we will sign a new agreement with Denmark and of course today, we will be doing this with Finland,” he said at the start of the ceremony. “We now have a network of DCAs that stretches from northern to southern Europe, from the North Sea to the Black Sea, providing security and stability for people all across the continent.”

Denmark first announced it had engaged in negotiations with the US on the cooperation in early 2022. Such an agreement would signify a change to the Nordic nation’s long-standing policy against foreign troops, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time, indicating her country was willing to make that change to strengthen security.

