US and Israel Are Working to Reschedule Canceled Meeting on Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has agreed to reschedule his delegation’s visit to Washington to discuss possible military operations in Rafah after canceling a planned meeting earlier this week, the White House said.

Netanyahu scrapped plans to send high-ranking advisers to meet with President Joe Biden’s team after the US declined to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. That inflamed tensions between the two allies over the Israeli leader’s prosecution of the war against Hamas.

“We are working to set a date. The prime minister’s office agreed to reschedule this meeting,” White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Netanyahu has not approved the departure of his delegation to Washington, his office said in a statement before Jean-Pierre spoke.

The development marks a potential thaw between Biden and Netanyahu, who have increasingly butted heads over the war, which is in its sixth month. US officials have expressed objections to a full-scale invasion of the southern Gaza enclave of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinian refugees have gathered, fearing it could further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis there.

“It’s urgent, it’s important” to speak to Israeli officials about those plans, Jean-Pierre said.

Israel has said the US undermined its hostage negotiations with Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, by allowing the UN resolution to pass. The White House called the decision to pull the delegation in response “perplexing,” saying its overall support for Israel’s right to defend itself had not changed.

The decision to reschedule came after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held talks with members of Biden’s Cabinet. Jean-Pierre called those talks “constructive.”

