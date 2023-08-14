(Bloomberg) -- The US and UK both posted warnings of an increased risk to commercial shipping near Iran’s waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

International Maritime Security Construct, a US-led coalition of nations providing security in the vital waterway, said in a statement that it is advising vessels to transit as far away from Iran’s territorial waters as possible. It said it has “notified regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions.”

The Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is a strategic waterway for oil transit, including exports from key producers like Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Iran has seized a handful of tankers in recent months after a tanker full of Iranian crude was held by the US under a court order.

UK Maritime Trade Operations, a division of the country’s navy, also published a warning over the weekend that there is an increased threat within the vicinity of the Strait.

“All vessels transiting are advised to exercise caution,” the notice said.

