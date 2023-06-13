(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers and Javelin anti-armor systems.

The weapons taken from US stockpiles will help Ukraine replace vehicles and munitions that it’s losing as it presses ahead with a counteroffensive meant to expel Russian forces from territory seized following the invasion in February of last year. Also included were 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, TOW missiles, munitions for surface-to-air missile systems and communications gear.

The aid marked the 40th time the administration has tapped current US inventory under what’s known as Presidential Drawdown Authority. The Biden administration is eager to keep the weapons flowing to Ukraine despite threats by some Republicans to restrict the flow of money.

“The Ukrainians have launched the offensive, they are making advances, they are gaining ground,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday during a visit to Washington. “This is still early days, but what we all know is the more land the Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiation table.”

