(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine, including ammunition for its howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the US said Friday.

The assistance was primarily aimed at replacing the vast quantity of shells and missiles that Ukraine has fired as it seeks to repel Russian forces, and included no new weapons systems. Among the items were 155mm artillery rounds, 25mm ammunition and demolition munitions, as well as armored-vehicle launched bridges and spare parts, the Pentagon said.

“Russia alone could end its war today,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the new supplies. “Until Russia does so, for as long as it takes, we will stand united with Ukraine and strengthen its military on the battlefield so that Ukraine will be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.”

The aid falls under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, meaning it comes from current US stocks. Ammunition has become an urgent need for Ukraine, which is currently using on average 60,000 and as many as 210,000 rounds of ammunition per month. In February, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell asked the bloc’s defense ministers to immediately provide Ukraine with ammunition from their existing stockpiles and from orders they have already placed.

