(Bloomberg) -- The US will import the equivalent of 3.7 million bottles of infant formula from the UK via the latest emergency flights aimed at easing a shortage spurred by a plant shutdown.

United Airlines will fly Kendamil formula from Heathrow Airport to several US airports over three weeks, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday. The first shipments will be available at Target stores.

The shipment will be composed of two types of formula, which together amount to the equivalent of 3.7 million 8-ounce bottles, the White House said. To date, the US formula airlift effort has brought in the equivalent of 1.5 million bottles.

