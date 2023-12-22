(Bloomberg) -- The US State Department approved $1 billion in military training for Saudi Arabia, renewing a program that’s deepened ties between the two partners while still sticking to a ban on the sale of some offensive weapons.

The deal includes flight and technical training, professional military education and equipment for the Royal Saudi Air Force and other military branches. The sale will “improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats,” the State Department said in a statement.

There was still no indication President Joe Biden was ready to ease restrictions on some weapons that he imposed early in his administration in protest over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and concerns over civilian casualties in Yemen. On Thursday, the New York Times reported hat the US is preparing to relax some of those limits.

Pompeo Overlooked Civilian Risk of Saudi Arms, Watchdog Says (2)

But US officials have said Saudi Arabia is largely abiding by the terms of a cease-fire. The administration has come to rely on Saudi Arabia even more in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s devastating response.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.