(Bloomberg) -- The US approved the sale of as many as 24 F-35 fighter jets to the Czech Republic, the second big weapons offer in as many days to a NATO partner boosting its security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The package, valued at as much as $5.62 billion, requires congressional approval and could take years to complete. Under the deal, the Czech Republic would get Lockheed Martin Corp.’s premier fighter aircraft along with engines, air-to-air missiles, bombs, Sidewinder missiles, communications gear and support.

The sale will improve Czech “defense capabilities as well as support NATO operations by guarding against modern threats and maintaining a constant presence in the region,” the State Department said in a release.

US Backs $15 Billion Sale of Patriot Missile Defenses to Poland

That statement was similar to one released Wednesday announcing that the US had approved the sale of Patriot missile defense equipment valued at as much as $15 billion to Poland, another NATO ally that is speeding up its defense modernization it the months since Russia’s invasion.

Global interest in the F-35 has soared because of the conflict and increased tensions with China. South Korea has indicated it wants more of the jets, and two US Air Force F-35 units have flown deterrence patrols in Europe. Twelve military services worldwide have declared the F-35 operational.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.