(Bloomberg) -- Ipsen SA won US clearance for the first drug to treat a rare disorder that slowly immobilizes patients within a cage of bone, after a rocky development path that included rejection in Europe.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the Paris-based drugmaker’s treatment Sohonos, known generically as palovarotene, for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare condition in which bone grows in tissue where it isn’t normally present.

The US decision follows on the heels of a rejection this year in Ipsen’s home market, where the European Medicines Agency said the medicine’s benefits hadn’t been firmly established and that its risks — including the potential of disrupting normal bone growth — didn’t outweigh its benefits. Yet in the absence of other treatments, US patient groups lobbied for approval of the Ipsen drug.

“For the first time doctors have an approved medicine available to them, shown to reduce the formation of new, abnormal bone growth,” involved in the disease, said Howard Mayer, Ipsen’s head of research and development, in a statement.

The FDA had initially asked Ipsen for more follow-up data on its FOP treatment after a first review last year. Advisers to the agency voted 11-3 to support it in June, saying its benefits outweigh its risks. Panel members said the circumstances, including the rarity of the disease, made the French drugmaker’s study data more acceptable.

About 800 people in the world are known to be affected by the bone disorder, often called FOP, according to the US National Institutes of Health. Palovarotene works by binding with a protein involved in bone formation, thus interfering with growth, according to the EMA.

