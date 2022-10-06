(Bloomberg) -- The State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to Kuwait of surface-to-air missiles and other equipment built mainly by Raytheon Technologies Corp., a deal valued at about $3 billion that the US says would help secure energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.

The proposed sale of a medium-range National Surface-to-Air Missile System -- along with radars, dozens of missiles and support for repairs, engineering and logistics -- was requested by Kuwait, and will help the country “defend itself against regional malign actors and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf countries,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential sale on Thursday, the State Department added. Unless Congress objects to the sale, Kuwait can begin negotiating contracts.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the State Department said.

