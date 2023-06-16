(Bloomberg) -- The US is asking Mexico to review labor rights conditions at a mine owned by Grupo Mexico SAB.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has asked Mexico to review whether employees at Grupo Mexico’s mine in Zacatecas are being denied the right of free association and collective bargaining, according to a statement released by the USTR on Friday.

Grupo Mexico didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

This marks the sixth time in 2023 and eleventh time overall that the US has sought Mexico’s review under the free trade agreement’s rapid response labor mechanism, the USTR said.

Grupo Mexico is owned by billionaire German Larrea, and its business includes railroads in Mexico. In May, the Mexican government seized a section of its freight railway, ultimately prompting Larrea to scrap a bid to buy one of the country’s biggest banks from Citigroup Inc.

Read More: Reclusive $30 Billion Tycoon Suffers Dual Blows as AMLO Circles

The USTR said it received a request from unions in the US and Mexico on May 15 that alleged Grupo Mexico had resumed operations at the San Martin mine in Zacatecas despite an ongoing strike and engaged in collective bargaining with a coalition of workers despite the fact that the Los Mineros union holds the right to represent workers.

The US Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement determined there is enough, credible evidence of a denial of rights.

Tai has directed the Secretary of the Treasury to suspend the final settlement of customs accounts related to the entries of goods from the San Martin lead, zinc and copper mine, according to the statement. Mexico has 10 days to agree to conduct a review and, if it agrees, 45 days to complete it.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.