(Bloomberg) -- A corrupted computer file appears to have led to the breakdown of an air-safety system that prompted flights to be grounded across the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

The glitch that affected the Notice to Air Missions, or Notam, system on Wednesday also caused a failure in a related backup system, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the ongoing investigation. They cautioned that the information was still preliminary.

The computer system that shares the notices to pilots, airlines and other users began developing problems late Tuesday night and had to be completely taken down in the early hours of Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted domestic departures, leading to thousands of flight delays.

Technology workers tried to activate a backup system and it initially seemed to function, but the same or a similar corrupted file caused problems there as well, said one of the people.

A halt to all flights across the country is extremely rare and has only been done a handful of times, such as after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the system breakdown, but statements from the White House and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there wasn’t evidence of a cyberattack.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.