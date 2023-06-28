(Bloomberg) -- The US government approved the potential sale to Poland of Patriot missile defense equipment valued at as much as $15 billion, as Warsaw seeks to bolster its own security and that of NATO’s eastern flank amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The State Department announced its approval Wednesday after notifying Congress of the proposed sale. Unless Congress acts to block the deal, Poland can begin contract negotiations with suppliers led by Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp. under the Foreign Military Sales program. Those negotiations sometimes take years and result in the purchase of smaller quantities at a lower total cost.

The potential purchase “will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the department said in a statement.

Wednesday’s announcement covers the second phase of a two-phase system. The State Department approved the first phase in November 2017, as the Trump administration worked to increase US defense support for Poland.

Earlier: US to Deliver Missile Shield to Poland, Irritating Putin

Under the terms approved by Wednesday, Poland could purchase Patriot equipment capable of connecting to the “Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System,” including as many as 48 Patriot M903 launch stations; 644 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhanced missiles; 12 of the most advanced Patriot radar, the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS); and related equipment.

Any eventual sale wouldn’t affect US military readiness, as it would involve new equipment from Raytheon and Lockheed, as well as “another original equipment manufacturer to be selected to develop and produce generator sets” for the LTAMDS power supply.

