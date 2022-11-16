(Bloomberg) -- The White House said it hadn’t seen any evidence so far to contradict Polish President Andrzej Duda’s preliminary assessment that an errant Ukrainian air defense missile was behind a strike on a village near the country’s border.

Still, the White House emphasized that Russia was ultimately to blame.

“Whatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure. Ukraine had -- and has -- every right to defend itself,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement Wednesday.

While the US and its allies “are still gathering information,” Watson said the US has “seen nothing that contradicts President Duda’s preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that unfortunately landed in Poland.”

The missile blast sparked worries about a significant escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its ninth month.

But those concerns eased after leaders from NATO and Poland said there was no indication that the blast, which killed two people late Tuesday, was an intentional Russian attack.

“Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks,” Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told reporters in Brussels.

Watson said Wednesday that the US would “continue to assess and share any new information transparently as it becomes available.”

The US has “full confidence” in NATO ally Poland’s probe and would stay “in close touch” with Ukrainian officials regarding any new information, Watson said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disputed the claim that the missile was from his military -- and said that he wanted to have representatives on the investigating team.

“I believe it’s a Russian missile -- I believe so according to my trust in the report by the military,” Zelenskiy said Wednesday, referring to a report he received from his commanders.

Duda said his country is unlikely to invoke NATO’s Article 4, which would trigger discussions on a possible military response.

Russian forces conducted missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure on Tuesday. President Joe Biden said the Poland strike was ultimately caused by Russia’s missile barrage on Ukraine, calling the attacks “merciless.”

