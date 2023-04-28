US Bank Deposits Rise, While Pickup in Loans Shows Stable Credit

(Bloomberg) -- US bank deposits rose in the latest week, a welcome break in a slide that’s seen cash flow into higher-yielding money-market funds amid unease about smaller lenders.

Loans also increased, suggesting credit conditions are stable despite several recent bank failures.

Deposits rose by $21.1 billion in the week ended April 19, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve out Friday. The advance was due to a pickup in large time deposits.

On an unadjusted basis, deposits decreased $145.5 billion, though these data can be volatile in weeks when tax payments are due.

Commercial bank lending increased a seasonally adjusted $15 billion during the week. On an unadjusted basis, loans and leases climbed $21 billion.

Residential lending increased nearly $10 billion, commercial real estate loans rose $5 billion, and consumer loans climbed $6 billion from the prior week. Commercial and industrial loans fell by $5.3 billion.

To gauge credit conditions, economists are closely monitoring the Fed’s so-called H.8 report, which provides an estimated weekly aggregate balance sheet for all commercial banks in the US.

By bank size, lending increased at the 25 largest domestically chartered banks and smaller commercial banks increased. Lending by foreign institutions in the US also rose.

The biggest 25 domestic banks account for almost three-fifths of lending, although in some key areas — including commercial real estate — smaller banks are the most important providers of credit.

