(Bloomberg) -- Top US bank regulators unveiled plans for their most comprehensive overhaul in capital rules in years, forcing large lenders to thicken their financial cushions to absorb unexpected losses.

The measures released Thursday by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would boost the amount of capital that banks with at least $100 billion in assets must hold by an estimated 16%. The eight largest banks face about a 19% increase, with lenders between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets seeing as little as 5% more, according to agency officials.

The plan would result in midsize firms such as Regions Financial Corp., KeyCorp and Huntington Bancshares Inc. encountering the kind of stringent requirements that had been reserved for the largest lenders.

The long-awaited US reforms are tied to Basel III, an international overhaul that started more than a decade ago in response to the financial crisis of 2008. The issue became more stark this year with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, and First Republic Bank in May.

Wall Street’s biggest banks have been preparing for the new regulations that could erase billions of dollars in excess capital they stashed away over the past decade, likely crimping shareholder buybacks for years to come.

The FDIC and Fed will hold two separate open meetings Thursday to discuss the plans — the former at 10 a.m. and the latter at 1 p.m. Once they are formally proposed, regulators will take public comment and then must vote again to finalize the plans.

Standardized Approach

Under the proposal, midsize banks would now have to include unrealized gains and losses from some securities in their capital ratios.

The package likely won’t be implemented for years, and companies, consumer advocates and others will have the next four months to weigh in. Industry critics have said that requiring banks to set aside more capital could hurt competition and slow economic growth.

As part of the 1,087-page plan, regulators are also proposing changes to the way banks’ calculate their risk-weighted assets, which is a key component of certain capital ratios.

The agencies want banks to use two different methodologies when calculating that figure: the current US standard methodology that considers an activity’s general credit and market risk, as well as a new expanded methodology that would also consider the activity’s operational risk as well as any credit valuation adjustment.

When a bank ultimately wants to calculate their capital ratios, it would have to use whichever methodology resulted in a higher level of risk-weighted assets.

Industry Pushback

Executives from some of the biggest firms have said increased requirements could slow the US economy and put them on weaker footing against nonbank lenders and European rivals. Regulators say the stronger mandates will make the financial system more resilient to stresses.

The proposal includes adjustments to a surcharge for the eight US global systemically important banks. Other changes include stiffer requirements for large banks’ residential mortgage portfolios when compared with international standards.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.